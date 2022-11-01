King Charles Cordially Invites You to Dracula’s Hometown

King Charles is not just the newest British monarch. He’s also the owner of a charming Transylvanian guest house!

King Charles III has a long-standing fascination with Transylvania, Romania — the birthplace of Count Dracula. His interest likely stems from the fact that his distant relatives called the place home. His relatives include Vlad Tepes (also known as Vlad the Impaler), a 15-century ruler who inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The King first visited Transylvania in 1998, when he was the Prince of Wales.

During his visit, he fell in love with the area’s biodiversity and the resilience of its people, many of whom live in poverty. He eventually bought and renovated an 18th-century home — dubbed Zalan Guesthouse — in the village of Viscri and regularly rents it out to travelers.

An overnight stay in King Charles’ cottage will not just give travelers special bragging rights. It also allows them to contribute to his charity, The Prince of Wales Foundation. This charity provides grants for “transforming lives and building sustainable communities.”

When they arrive, those who stay at Zalán Guesthouse will enjoy local Transylvanian brandy and delicious pastries. Then, they’ll be shown to their rooms, which feature kettles for preparing tea and bottled mineral water.

There are no TVs or radios in the guests’ rooms, but the drawing room does offer a small HiFi player and a collection of CDs.

Zalán Guesthouse provides various opportunities for guests to connect and get to know one another.

Most meals are served in group settings, but guests can also take them in their rooms if they prefer. Guests can buy produce and local crafts onsite in the guesthouse’s office.

Plenty of activities are available on and around the property, too, including horseback riding, soaking in a wood-fired hot tub, and horse-drawn sleigh rides in the winter.

To visit Zalán Guesthouse, head to the booking page of the website.