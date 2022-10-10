Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage Opens in Time for Spooky Season!

Few Halloween-themed structures compare to the famous Hocus Pocus cottage, which housed the legendary Sanderson Sisters. Luckily, Airbnb is offering guests a chance to stay at a recreated version of this intriguing little house.

It’s been 29 years since the original Hocus Pocus film premiered, and the sequel to this beloved Halloween classic recently debuted on the streaming service Disney+.

Many people have already tuned in to watch the new film, Hocus Pocus 2. However, some super fans are looking for more nostalgia than one movie can deliver. For these folks, a stay at the cottage is the perfect solution.

Located in the woods of Salem, Massachusetts, the Airbnb is a replica of the cottage featured in the film. The interior even features creaky floorboards and cupboards filled with fascinating and familiar tinctures.

The only downside to staying at this cottage? No “facilities.” Fortunately, a modern outhouse has been constructed a few steps away for guests’ convenience.

Two guests can stay here on October 20 for just $31. In addition to getting a special sleepover in a one-of-a-kind location, visitors will also have a chance to explore Salem and visit some of the town’s haunted sites. They can enjoy an exclusive screening of Hocus Pocus 2 at the house as well.

In a statement to Travel + Leisure, Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson, said that neither the Sanderson Sisters’ story, nor their shenanigans, have ended. She added that giving guests a night at the sisters’ “historic haunt” was an excellent way to “celebrate the season.”

Airbnb isn’t just giving two Hocus Pocus fans a chance to live out their childhood dream. The company will also make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem to support the city’s youth.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of the fun Halloween experience, you can request to book a stay on October 12 at 1 pm ET through the Airbnb website.