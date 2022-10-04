International Balloon Fiesta: An A+ Albuquerque Event

Travelers from across the globe agree that the autumn in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is unparalleled. The weather is still warm from September to November, but you can stand outside for more than five minutes without sweating through your shirt!

If you need something to do during your autumn Albuquerque visit, attend the International Balloon Fiesta.

This year, the 9-day balloon festival (running from October 1 to October 9) celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The event features incredible hot air balloons and welcomes over 800,000 guests from all over the world each year. Not only can guests gaze upon stunning balloons in various shapes and sizes, but they can also attend concerts, participate in auctions, watch fireworks, and more.

The full schedule for this year’s festival is posted here.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta started in 1972 with just 13 balloons launched in a shopping mall parking lot. Today, it features over 500 balloons launched from a 78-acre (the size of 54 football fields) site.

The fiesta also holds several impressive accolades, including the following:

● The world’s largest ballooning event

● The largest annual international event held in the United States

● The most photographed event on Earth

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has grown so large that it even has its own organization, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Inc.

This nonprofit has a 20-person staff and a 24-member volunteer board of directors. These people work tirelessly to make every event bigger and better than the last. Those who want to donate can do so through this link.

If you plan to attend this year’s fiesta and want to stay comfortable, the event runners suggest dressing in layers. Morning temperatures range from 20-40 degrees Fahrenheit and rise to 50-70 degrees Fahrenheit by afternoon.

You can buy tickets to the Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta through the event’s website. General admission tickets cost $15 per session.