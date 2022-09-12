Keemala: The Best Place to Experience Thailand’s Woodlands

When most people think of a vacation in Thailand, they think of a beach-adjacent hotel or bungalow. Want to see something besides beaches? Head to Keemala for a different view.

Keemala is a stunning hotel set. It overlooks Kamala Village and the Andaman Sea, providing a spectacular view of Thailand’s lush woodlands.

Guests at Keemala can choose from four different accommodation options:

Clay Pool Cottages

These 16 Clay Pool Cottages feature one or two bedrooms, as well as rainforest and resort views and spacious bathrooms, complete with monsoon showers, outside showers, and stand-alone bathtubs.

One-bedroom cottages are 126 square meters, and two-bedroom cottages are 180 square meters.

Tent Pool Villas

Keemala offers seven Tent Pool Villas, each of which has two floors and appears to be suspended in mid-air.

These 140-square-meter villas provide guests with views of the resort and the rainforest. They all boast spacious bathrooms with monsoon showers, outside showers, and stand-alone bathtubs, as well as king-size beds.

Tree Pool Houses

The seven Tree Pool Houses at Keemala are similar to the Tent Pool Villas. Both options provide gorgeous resort and rainforest views and have two stories.



The Tree Pool Houses are a bit larger — 169 square meters — than the Tent Pool Villas and come with either a king bed or two twin beds. Each comes with a monsoon shower, an outside shower, a stand-alone bathtub, and a guest washroom.

Bird’s Nest Pool Villas

Each of the eight Bird’s Nest Pool Villas offers sea, rainforest, and resort views. They include expansive bathrooms with monsoon showers and stand-alone bathtubs.

These villas are each 185 square meters, including the pool and an outdoor sun deck.

