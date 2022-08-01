This Miraculous Italian Chapel Defies Gravity!

There is no shortage of churches and chapels in Italy — the country is home to between 20,000 and 65,000, after all. What makes Santuario Madonna della Corona (or Sanctuary of the Lady of the Crown) unique, though, is its location — it is built on the edge of a cliff!

Santuario Madonna della Corona is located in the Monte Baldo mountain range and is perched on the side of one of the range’s many rugged cliffs.



For centuries, this chapel has been an important pilgrimage location that has attracted all kinds of travelers — from those who are looking for spiritual enlightenment to adventurers who aren’t afraid of heights.

The history of Santuario Madonna della Corona dates back over 1,000 years.

Its hidden location made it an ideal place for monks to silently reflect and meditate. Eventually, a small monastery was built here and dedicated to Santa Maria di Monte Baldo, and a shrine was erected to Madonna Della Corona.

There are competing narratives about how the shrine ended up here.

Some say it was transported by an angel from the Greek island of Rhodes. Others say that it was a gift from the nobleman Lodovico Castelbarco.

In the 16th Century, the chapel was restored to ensure it would survive for years to come. It underwent additional renovations in 1970 to rectify some damage that occurred during the 1800s and preserve the most important and significant aspects of the church.

Those who want to pay a visit to Santuario Madonna Della Corona in Spiazzi, northern Italy, can do so for free — they can even attend mass while they’re here, as it is carried out daily.

The chapel is easy to reach by rental car, as well as public transport. It is open from November to March from 8 am to 6 pm and from April to October from 7 am to 7:30 pm.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the monastery directly to learn more.