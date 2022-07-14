Visit Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona

The Colorado River in Page, Arizona, is an excellent place for fishing, hiking, tubing, and more. If you want to experience a new view of this impressive river, you can also plan a trip to Horseshoe Bend.

Horseshoe Bend is named for its unique horseshoe shape. This distinct curve in the Colorado River is surrounded by stunning red rocks and is a must-see for anyone visiting the area.

To get to Horseshoe Bend, you’ll need to take a short hike — about 0.6 miles each way — to the overlook, which sits about 1,000 feet above the river.

The trail is ADA and stroller-friendly, so it’s accessible to a wide range of visitors. There is lots of handicap-accessible parking available at the trailhead, too, as well as parking for RVs, commercial vans, and buses.

At the end of the trail, you’ll find the overlook area, which is fenced off to ensure visitors stay safe. However, you also have the option to explore beyond the fenced partition if you want.

If you do decide to wander off, you must be extra careful. The sandstone terrain is unstable and may slide under your feet.

The official Horseshoe Bend information webpage states that the attraction is open all year from sunrise to sunset. It’s busiest in the morning between 9 and 11 am and in the afternoon between 4:30 and 6:30 pm.

There is no fee to check out Horseshoe Bend from the overlook. However, visitors will need to pay to drive into the area and park at the trailhead. Prices are $5 for motorcycles and $10 for cars and RVs.

Those who want to learn more about Horsehoe Bend can check out this resource from the National Park Service to plan their trip.