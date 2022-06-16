Why Paradero Hotel Should Be Next on Your Bucket List

Surrounded by breathtaking desert landscapes, Paradero Hotel is a luxury oasis designed by Rubén Valdez and Yashar Yektajo in Mexico’s Baja California Sur. Located on a five-acre plot in Todos Santos, it’s where the ocean meets the mountains, and fields of farmland span as far as the eye can see. What better place to check out and escape the hustle and bustle for a few days?

While Los Cabos’ all-inclusive beach-front resorts are focused on entertainment and grandiose amenities, Paradero Todos Santos is better suited for those seeking a luxury wellness retreat and adventure all in one. There’s no other resort where you can hike through the wilderness all day, followed by the ultimate fine dining experience at night.

A key feature that sets Paradero apart is its focus on getting you in touch with nature. The eco-friendly hotel has an inviting open-air lobby and living room in one, complete with hammocks and floor pillows to lounge around. An organic garden, reusable water bottles, and television-free rooms are just some of the other features that guests can expect.

When it comes to your room, you can choose from 35 jaw-dropping suites that are all beautifully decorated with luxurious handcrafted Mexican furnishings. Take your pick from the Cacti View Sky Suite, Garden Suite with a hammock or soak tub, the Mountain View Sky Suite with a panoramic view, or the Master Casita that spans three floors.

The hotel is much more than just beautiful rooms surrounded by majestic landscapes. While you could choose to lay by the infinity pool sipping Mezcal cocktails all day, Paradero is all about the activities. Being an experience-based hotel, a variety of activities are included in your stay — from biking to hiking to surfing. You can also pack your schedule full of fun expeditions like catamaran tours, fishing, farming lessons, and Baja-style cooking classes that will make your stay unforgettable.

If you’re ready to enjoy all of the Baja’s natural wonders, then book your stay today!