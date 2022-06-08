Memories Aicha: Spend a Cozy Night on Mars

If you’re looking for an out-of-this-world experience, look no further than Memories Aicha Luxury Camp. Nestled right in the heart of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, this camp offers guests a chance to spend the night under the stars on Mars. With all of the amenities of a five-star hotel and views that are simply breathtaking, Memories Aicha is sure to give you memories that will last a lifetime.

Stunning Setting

The first thing you will notice about Memories Aicha Luxury Camp is the stunning setting. The camp is tucked into the red valley and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding desert. You will feel like you are in another world when you stay at this camp.

High-Quality Services

Another outstanding feature of Memories Aicha Luxury Camp is the level of service you will receive. The staff is extremely friendly and helpful, and they will go out of their way to make sure you have a memorable stay. You will feel like a VIP from the moment you arrive at the camp.

Spend Your Time in Martian Domes

Memories Aicha Luxury Camp is the perfect place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The comfortable domes are spacious and air-conditioned, with private bathrooms and running water. Thanks to the transparent roof, you can watch the stars at night from your bed or admire the Martian views during the day from your private deck. With oriental furniture as the only reminder that you’re still on Earth, staying in one of these domes is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Tasty Cuisine

The food at Memories Aicha Luxury Camp is also outstanding. The chefs prepare fresh, delicious meals using local ingredients. You will have the opportunity to try some of the best food in the Middle East while staying at the camp.

Amazing Outdoor Activities

Finally, you will love the available activities at Memories Aicha Luxury Camp. There are plenty of things to do, from exploring the desert and archaeological sites to riding camels. You will never be bored while you are staying at this camp.