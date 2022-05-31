Nashville’s Dive Motel Is No Dive!

Are you looking for a one-of-a-kind place to stay in Nashville? If so, book a room at The Dive Motel.

Located in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, The Dive Motel is a bar, motel, and swim club all in one.

Originally built in 1956, The Dive Motel used to be the Key Motel — a rundown, genuine dive. In 2019, Lyon Porter and Jersey Banks — the owners of another hot Nashville travel destination, Urban Cowboy — took ownership over the property and turned it into the motel visitors and locals know and love.

The new motel features 23 unique rooms, each of which is decorated in a different style. What all the rooms have in common, though, is the custom Party Switch. Flip this switch, and you’ll instantly activate a disco ball and Dive Radio.

Even if you don’t want to stay at The Dive Motel, you can still enjoy the bar and pool. They’re both open to the public seven days per week.

The bar features retro booths and barstools, as well as a wide range of fun and fascinating tchotchkes. It has a DJ booth and merch counter, too. This is an all-day and all-night bar — it opens at 9:00 am and closes at 2:00 am.

As for the pool and swim club, The Dive Motel boasts a 60-foot swimming pool and hot tub, complete with poolside cocktail service and professionally DJ-ed pool parties. For non-motel guests, the pool is accessible Monday through Friday for $20 per person and Saturday and Sunday for $30 per person.

For those who want to book a stay at The Dive Motel, reservations can be made through the motel’s website. Travelers should keep in mind the entire property of The Dive Motel is 21 and up, so leave the kids at home and plan an adults-only weekend!