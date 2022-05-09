Airbnb Offers a Stay at the Famous Moulin Rouge Windmill

Are you getting ready to take a trip to Paris? Are you looking for a one-of-a-kind place to stay during your visit? If so, the famous Moulin Rouge windmill is now available as an Airbnb!

For the first time ever, the windmill from the beloved Baz Luhrmann film will be open for travelers. To make things even better, the cost is a mere $1 per night!

The cabaret is located in the Montmartre neighborhood, which is a favorite among tourists. It’s also been deemed the home of the can-can, a popular dance that took France by storm in the 1840s.

The Airbnb listing explains that guests who stay at the windmill will get to enjoy a “peek behind the velvet curtains” of the theater. They’ll also be treated to a three-course meal and get the best seats in the house during the Moulin Rouge Féerie show.

The windmill’s interior has recently been updated and allows guests to travel back in time to the Belle Époque period. Some of its offerings include:

A boudoir with art nouveau features, such as a miniature paper stage

A dressing area with glamorous accessories, such as vintage costumes and perfumes

A private rooftop terrace complete with a pagoda and gorgeous garden furniture

Tourists will also have some one-of-a-kind experiences, including a private tour of the Moulin Rouge cabaret and a meet and greet with Claudine Van Den Berg — the lead dancer and Airbnb host.



The opportunity to stay in the cabaret is only accessible to a few lucky travelers. Three individual one-night stays (each available for up to 2 guests) are open on the 13th, 20th, and 27th of June.

If you’re eager to be one of the fortunate ones, you can start requesting your spot on May 17 by visiting the Airbnb listing.