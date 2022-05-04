Under Canvas: The Ultimate Grand Canyon Glamping Spot

Are you interested in taking a trip to the Grand Canyon but not eager to set up a tent and sleep in the wild? If so, Under Canvas Grand Canyon has got you covered.

Under Canvas prides itself on offering “upscale outdoor accommodations” with pop-up glamping experiences throughout the United States. In addition to providing “glampsites” in the Grand Canyon, they also offer a variety of other locations, including Acadia, Mount Rushmore, Glacier, Yellowstone, Moab, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, Lake Powell, and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Under Canvas started in 2012 in West Yellowstone. A “glampground” was set up there to help guests connect with the outdoors and experience nature. The venture has now grown to include ten locations, each with a unique and customized glamping setup.

Under Canvas Grand Canyon is set on 160 acres of land and is surrounded by juniper and piñon forest. It’s located a mere 25 minutes from the Grand Canyon — the South Rim entrance, specifically.

This resort has been named one of the top 15 in the southwestern United States by Condé Nast Traveler, and it offers a variety of upscale accommodations.

The list of amenities includes organic bath products in an ensuite bathroom; on-site dining with a delicious, upscale menu; a fire pit and complimentary s’mores ingredients; complimentary activities like live music and yoga; USB battery packs for easy device charging; West Elm furnishings, and a zen garden for the ultimate outdoor relaxation.

There are several different tent options available at Under Canvas Grand Canyon, including the Suite, which sleeps up to four people, the Stargazer, which sleeps up to two people, and the Suite with Kids Tent, which sleeps up to four adults and two kids.

Those who want to experience Under Canvas Grand Canyon for themselves can book a stay here through the organization’s website.