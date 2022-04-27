Playa Viva Resort Expands With Brand New Bamboo Treehouses

Located near Zihuatanejo in Mexico, the Playa Viva resort offers a fun and luxurious travel destination for vacationers of all ages. This eco-luxury boutique hotel just got a bit better, though, thanks to the addition of a series of bamboo treehouses.

These six bamboo treehouses were designed by Atelier Nomadic for Nomadic Resorts. They were inspired by the Mobula rays and offer a cozy place for visitors to stay.

The bamboo treehouses were made using traditional construction practices and provincial materials. They are perfectly suited to the area’s tropical climate and feature roofs to offer plenty of shade and protection from the heavy rains that sometimes hit Zihuatanejo. There are louvers for natural cross-ventilation, too, so visitors never have to worry about overheating.

According to an article published by My Modern Met, the designers of the treehouses decided to place the main bedroom at the front of the structure. This ensures visitors can enjoy a beautiful view of the coast. A bathroom is located at the backend of the treehouse on the lower level, and another bedroom or private lounge space sits at the back on the upper level.





All of the new treehouses can comfortably accommodate up to four people and offer stunning ocean views. They were also designed and built with Playa Viva’s commitment to eco-friendliness in mind.

Playa Viva is known for being an off-grid resort. It is solar-powered and uses 100 percent renewable energy.

The resort’s owners walk their conservation-focused walk in other areas of their lives, too. They are founding members of the Regenerative Travel organization and have established a turtle sanctuary known as La Tortuga Viva, a non-profit that aims to end sea turtle extinction.

Those who want to book a stay at Playa Viva and enjoy the treehouses for themselves can do so through the resort’s website.