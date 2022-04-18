Awaji Island to Welcome 360-Degree Panoramic Wellness Center

Every year, millions of people travel to Japan from all over the world. Those who want to enjoy a little rest and relaxation during their visit will soon have a new place to decompress: Zenbo Seinei Retreat.

Zenbo Seinei is a recently proposed wellness center designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban. Located on Awaji Island in Japan, it will provide travelers with a place where they can escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life and enjoy some much-needed “zen” time with open-air baths, yoga classes, meditation classes, and tofu-based cuisine.



According to an article published by My Modern Met, one of Zenbo Seinei’s most interesting attractions is a chance for attendees to experience zazen. This is a form of sitting meditation that helps practitioners to gain insight into their “true nature of being.”

Zenbo Seinei is constructed from timber – as is the case with many of Ban’s projects. It was commissioned by Pasona Group, which has facilities on Awaji Island.

Pasona Group has described the Zenbo Seinei project as a response to an ongoing cultural shift that has altered people’s values regarding both life and work.

An article published by E-Architect explores this concept in more depth and explains that the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to these “major shifts.” As a result, there’s a growing interest throughout the world in opportunities for people to reassess their sense of contentment in nature while also pursuing physical and mental well-being.

Zenbo Seinei is set to open its doors on April 29, 2022. This means people who are desperate to relax and deepen their meditation practice while surrounded by stunning forest scenery won’t have to wait too long to see what the facility has to offer them.

Those who want to book a stay can do so through the Zenbo Seinei website.