‘Picnic Boats’ Create a Fun New Way to Explore Palm Beach

Palm Beach, Florida, is an Instagram-worthy location all on its own. When you head out in a Palm Yachts picnic boat, though, you can level up your visit and enjoy even more picture-perfect experiences.

Palm Yachts was launched earlier this year by two sisters, Beth Beattie Aschenbach and Danielle Norcross (owners of the lifestyle blog Palm Beach Lately). With the help of Norcross’s husband Jason — who runs Yachts Lately and works as a yacht broker — the pair introduced visitors and residents of the Palm Beach area to a series of stunning pastel-colored picnic boats.

These boats are the perfect vessel for those who want to explore Palm Beach in style. Travelers can charter them from Palm Beach to nearby Jupiter and take in the sites along the way.

In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Aschenbach explained that she and her sister wanted to create a “fun and unique” way for people to island-hop, enjoy sunset cruises, and get out on the water.

Norcross explained that the inspiration for the boats first came when she and Aschenbach collaborated on a now-sold Vrbo project — The Pineapple Pad — and created a pink-and-white scalloped kitchen awning to add some extra flair and character. Since then, they decided to restore a collection of Boston Whalers with custom-made tops, cushions, and other special touches in gorgeous colors like “pink and mint.”

The picnic boats are currently ready to be chartered. Each is driven by a licensed captain and has 3 locations for pick-ups and drop-offs: Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter.

Each of the boats can seat up to six people, and guests get to decide if they want to charter them for as little as two hours or as long as eight hours. As far as amenities go, all of the boats also feature two Yeti coolers, a phone charging station, and a Fusion Bluetooth stereo.

Those who are interested in chartering a boat can do so through the Palm Yachts website.