Stay in a Repurposed Vintage Train Car in Eastern Cape

In February, Mantis, a hospitality group with a passion for eco-friendly and conservation-focused travel, announced its latest vacation destination: Founders Railway Carriage, which provides travelers with a chance to vacation in a repurposed vintage train car.

Located in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, about an hour away from the major city of Gqeberha, this vintage railway carriage has been restored to offer guests a first-class experience.

The railway carriage was purchased by Adrian Gardiner, who is the founder and chairman of Mantis, in the early 90s.

In an interview with Travel and Leisure, Gardiner explained that he has long had a passion for train travel and is excited to offer this train-themed travel experience to guests from all over the world. Now that the Founders Railway Carriage renovations are complete, he is excited for other families to enjoy its offerings and create personalized holiday adventures in a unique location.

A stay at the railway carriage is best suited for families and small traveling parties who don’t mind getting cozy. It accommodates up to five guests and features three cabins, plus a shared bathroom.

The description of the Founders Railway Carriage on the Mantis website explains that this carriage is a celebration of all of Mantis’s core values: culture, conservation, sustainable tourism, and community inclusion.

Those who want to book a stay in the Founders Railway Carriage can do so through the Mantis website. They can also check out the following video to better understand what this travel destination is all about.