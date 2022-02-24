David Zinn Brightens up City Streets With His Chalk Drawings

Chalk isn’t just for children. For artists like David Zinn, it’s a powerful tool for creative expression.

Zinn is known for his whimsical and highly detailed chalk drawings, which he leaves on a variety of surfaces, from sidewalks to brick walls. Often, he even incorporates real-life elements, including cracks in the concrete or a manhole cover on the street, into his finished product.

Zinn’s work also stands out from that of other artists because of his use of perspective. Many of his two-dimensional drawings feature three-dimensional depth and resemble cartoon portals. This technique is known as “pareidolic anamorphosis” or “anamorphic pareidolia.”

According to the bio on Zinn’s website, he has been creating original pieces in and around Ann Arbor, Michigan, for 35 years.

He has created a wide range of professional commissions over the years, and his art has been featured on everything from theatrical posters to landfill murals. He’s no stranger to creating art on less traditional surfaces, either, including bar coasters, snow, and cake icing.

When it comes to Zinn’s chalk drawings, they are always improvised on location. In an interview with Crazy Wisdom Publications, he explained that he is and always has been a “compulsive doodler.” He added that he started doodling at the same age as everyone else, he “just didn’t stop.”

In the same interview, Zinn noted that he uses his art to create what “reality failed to provide.” He wants to see fun, cheerful creatures staring up at him from the sidewalk, so he gets out his chalk and makes it happen.

Zinn is known for his impressive chalk drawings, but he’s not stingy with his technique. He recently released a book titled “The Chalk Art Handbook” that features all of his tricks and secrets.

Those who want to learn from the master can purchase the book through Bookshop. Prints of Zinn’s work are also available through his online store.