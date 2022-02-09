Carlsbad Ranch: Home of San Diego’s Most Beautiful Flowers

San Diego, California, features a wide range of tourist attractions, from Balboa Park to the San Diego Zoo. For those who love to see gorgeous flowers, though, there’s nowhere better to visit than Carlsbad Ranch.

Home to the famous Carlsbad Ranch Flower Fields, this attraction provides access to 55 acres of brilliantly colored Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blooms.

Every year, from early March to early May, these flowers blossom and are a stunning sight to behold. This yearly blossoming has become a major part of San Diego, and it’s one of the biggest signs that spring has sprung in SoCal.

In addition to providing a picturesque place for guests to take a springtime walk and snap plenty of photos for Instagram, a trip to the Carlsbad Ranch Flower Fields also offers lots of other activities and educational opportunities. In March and April, for example, guests can pick blueberries, attend a yoga class, or even enjoy an outdoor meal.

For those who are thinking about paying Carlsbad Ranch a visit, the Flower Fields open on March 1st and are accessible through Mother’s Day (May 8th, 2022). The fields are open from 9 am to 6 pm each day.

Weekdays are typically the best time to visit the Carlsbad Ranch Flower Fields if you want to avoid a crowd. Weekends tend to attract more traffic, but arriving before noon is a good way to escape some of the crowds if a weekday visit isn’t an option.

Tickets are sold online through the Carlsbad Ranch website. Weekday tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for children aged 3-10. Weekend tickets cost $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for children.

Season passes are also available here for those who want to attend more frequently and save money while they do it.