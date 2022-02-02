Experience the Ultimate Glamping Getaway at Camp V

The state of Colorado is overflowing with incredible camping and glamping opportunities. For a truly unique experience, though, consider heading to Camp V.

Touted as an “inspired shelter for the spirited wanderer,” Camp V is located in Vancorum, Colorado, and sits just one hour west of Telluride. Vancorum is a revamped mining town that now provides a boutique glamping experience to those who want to enjoy art and nature but aren’t interested in “roughing it.”

This glampground officially opened its doors (or, more accurately, tent flaps) in April of last year, so it’s a relatively new travel destination. However, the founder of Camp V, Natalie Binder, is no stranger to the hospitality world.

In an interview with Travel and Leisure, Binder said that she started making plans for Camp V as soon as she saw the 120-acre plot’s “for sale” sign. She admitted, though, that it was a massive undertaking, and there were even times when she doubted her ability to create the luxury campground.

Clearly, Binder was able to overcome her doubts. With the help of her business partners, Bruce and Jodie Wright, the founders of One Architects, she established an impressive “choose your own adventure” glampground.

Camp V features a series of luxury cabins, airstream trailers, and teepees for guests to choose from. All dwellings are outfitted with vibrant art, vintage records, record players, and fridges with food sourced by local, organic shops. RV hookups are also available to those who prefer to bring their own lodging.





During their stay at Camp V, travelers have their pick of a wide range of activities.

They can canoe or play with stand-up paddleboards at a nearby pond or participate in a cookout with Marla Meridith, a well-known Telluride-based chef and influencer. There’s also a refurbished school bus on the property that serves as the perfect place for relaxing or working remotely.

Those who are interested in booking a stay at Camp V can do so here through the campground’s website.