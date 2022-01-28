Free Spirit Spheres Offer World’s ‘Most Unique Accommodation’

If you’re looking for a place where you can have a truly unique vacation experience, any old hotel or Airbnb won’t cut it. Free Spirit Spheres currently provides travelers with what they claim is the “most unique accommodation in the world.”

Located in the rainforest on the west coast of Canada’s Vancouver Island, these three sphere-shaped treehouses offer a one-of-a-kind place for vacationers to get away from it all as they meditate, reconnect, and commune with nature. To add to the distinct beauty of these impressive structures, they’re also designed to reduce the human footprint to as close to zero as possible.

There are three spheres from which guests can choose: Eryn, Melody, and Luna.

● The Eryn Sphere is made from Sitka spruce. Two average-sized adults can comfortably stay in this sphere, and a third can stay in the treehouse’s loft bed if they wish.

● The Melody Sphere is made from yellow fiberglass, and the exterior features a stunning mural of birds and music bars. Two people can stay comfortably in this sphere.

● The Luna Sphere is the newest of the spheres and offers the most modern design. It can comfortably accommodate two guests.

All of the spheres offer electric heat, modest kitchens, and high-quality sound systems for guests to bring and use their own music or video equipment.

Those who are interested in visiting the Free Spirit Spheres should be aware that they are adult-only facilities geared toward those age 16 and up. Pets are not allowed in any of the spheres, but pet sitters are available.

To check for vacancies or book a stay at the Free Spirit spheres, visit the Availability page of their website. Spheres are also for sale to those who know of a great destination for one. To learn more about this option, visit the Purchase section of their website.