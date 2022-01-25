Pristine Camps Offers the Ultimate Glamping Experience

The words “pristine” and “camp” don’t often show up together in the same sentence. Pristine Camps in Argentina aims to change that, though.

Since officially opening in November 2021, Pristine Camps has made a name for itself as a stunning luxury campground. Located on the salt flats just 5 miles from the Salinas Grandes de Jujuy, this campground (or, more accurately, glampground) provides visitors with a quiet place to get away from it all, engage in some of the world’s best stargazing, and more.

Pristine Camps features four luxury domes, named Sun, Moon, Earth, and Star. The on-property capacity is just ten guests, so this is the perfect place to go if you’re looking to experience a quiet, peaceful vacation.

There are two lodging options from which guests can choose: Premium Suits and Exclusive Suites.

The Premium Suites can accommodate up to three guests and feature a king-size bed (that can split into two twins) and a sofa bed. Exclusive Suites can accommodate two guests and feature a king-size bed (that can split into two twins).

Both suites include full, private bathrooms and stoves. The Premium Suites also include an external deck with a wood tub heated by firewood.

In addition to providing guests with a quiet, one-of-a-kind travel experience, Pristine Camps offers a sustainable vacation experience they can feel good about taking.

All of the suites are run on 100 percent renewable energy. The camps are built on raised platforms, too, to prevent soil erosion and minimize disturbances to the natural surroundings.

The founders of Pristine Camps work hard to contribute to the local economy in Argentina. Local producers are always given priority, and the on-site menu is curated by Argentian chef Mariana Garcia del Rio.

Those who want to book a stay at Pristine Camps can do so year-round. However, temperatures are warmest from November to March. To make a reservation, visit the campground’s website here.