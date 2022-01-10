Explore Saudi Arabia’s Natural Beauty at Desert Rock Resort

It’s time to add a trip to Saudi Arabia to your future travel itinerary. The country will soon welcome a new resort, appropriately named Desert Rock, in the mountains of the capital city Riyadh.

Desert Rock was designed by the Oppenheim Architecture firm and created by the Red Sea Development Company (or RSDC).

RSDC representative John Pagano explained that the design team wanted to create a resort that allowed guests to enjoy the “untouched beauty” of Saudia Arabia. He went on to explain that the resort provides “uninterrupted, spectacular views” and also preserves the area’s natural landscape.

Desert Rock is designed to fit in seamlessly with the surrounding environment. However, it will still provide lots of modern luxury for visitors, from a spa and fitness center to state of the art dining facilities. There will be plenty of outdoor activity options to choose from, too, including hiking trails, star gazing, and dune buggy riding.

When it’s finished, Desert Rock will surely enhance Saudi Arabia’s tourism efforts. However, it will also support the environment with a LEED certification, which means it will be designed in a way that minimizes environmental impact.

Short for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, LEED is one of the most well-known third-party certifications in the world. It sets clear standards for sustainable building and applies to many different construction projects, from new buildings and interior design to neighborhoods and cities.

In addition to obtaining LEED certification, the project’s developers also plan to regenerate the plant life that’s native to the area.

The Desert Rock developers and designers don’t anticipate the resort being finished until 2023. However, construction has already begun, and it will start accepting guests at the end of this year.

Those who want to see images and plans for the resort can visit the Desert Rock website here.