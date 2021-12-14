Visit La Gruta for an Explosive Mexican Meal

Of all the restaurants in the world that offer unique dining experiences, La Gruta Restaurant in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico, takes the cake. This restaurant sits about 650 feet behind a massive, 2,000-year-old pyramid built by the Aztecs, and it is situated underground in a volcanic cave!



La Gruta, which has been around since 1906, is a must-visit restaurant for tourists and locals. Anyone who wants to enjoy delicious and traditional Mexican cuisine in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere will surely be satisfied.



The restaurant’s menu is filled with tasty options, from starters like fried corn cakes and quesadillas to fire-grilled flank steak and a whole range of pit barbecue dishes. They offer a more simple kids menu, too, with dishes like chicken soup and grilled beef fajitas.

La Gruta’s culinary philosophy is simple and wholesome. They value sustainability and seasonality, using only fresh local produce in all their dishes. The restaurant’s owners and staff also pride themselves on their ability to “combine cultures” and serve both national and international clientele, taking everyone who enters on a “journey around the flavors of Mexico.”

This restaurant has been patronized by a variety of high-profile guests over the years, from painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to writer Jorge Luis Borges and Queen Elizabeth II. Despite the many famous guests it’s welcomed, La Gruta still has a relaxed vibe and even offers a children’s play area for little ones who can’t sit still through an entire meal.

For those who want to pay La Gruta a visit, it’s best to make a reservation, especially if you’re planning on visiting on a weekend. The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday, 365 days per year, from 8:00 to 18:00.

The easiest way to make a reservation is to call (+52) 55 5191 9799. You can also make reservations online via OpenTable.