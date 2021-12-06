Be the First to Sleep Over in Chicago’s ‘Home Alone’ House

The holidays are a time for nostalgia, and what’s more nostalgic than the house that Kevin McCallister had all to himself in the Christmas classic “Home Alone”?

If you’ve ever wished that you could get a closer look at this iconic house, now’s your chance. This holiday season, it will be open for an overnight stay for the first time ever.

On December 12, you and up to 3 guests will have a chance to spend the night at the famous home in Winnetka, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. It is fully decked out in stunning Christmas decor, plus you’ll also find a series of booby traps sprinkled throughout, just like those Kevin set for the Wet Bandits.

In celebration of the new film “Home Sweet Home Alone,” actor Devin Ratray, who plays Kevin’s older brother Buzz, will be hosting a special overnight stay at the McCallister home. He’s even offering meet-and-greets with a live tarantula — a nod to his beloved pet in the film.

There’s no need to worry about snacks during your stay, as you’ll be treated to a full spread of delicious 90s junk food, including a cheese pizza just for you.

To make this evening even more special, you and your guests can also enjoy the fact that you’re contributing to a good cause. In an article published on the Airbnb website, the company announced that, in honor of the first opening of the McCallister home, it will be making a one-time donation to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Bookings will open via the Airbnb website starting at 1 pm on December 7. Pricing starts at just $25 (plus taxes and fees), so this is a highly affordable way to celebrate the holidays and soak up some 90s nostalgia. Attendees will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chicago and must follow all Illinois COVID protocols.