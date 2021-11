The Ultimate List of U.S. National Parks

The United States National Park System has grown rapidly since the country’s first national park (Yellowstone National Park) was established in 1872.

Today, there are over 400 national parks in existence throughout the country. Interestingly, though, only 63 of them have earned the official “National Park” title.



Are you curious about these Congressionally designated protected areas? If so, read on for a complete list, as well as a breakdown of where to find them:

Acadia National Park – State(s)/Territory: Maine

National Park of American – State(s)/Territory: American Samoa

Arches National Park – State(s)/Territory: Utah

Badlands National Park – State(s)/Territory: South Dakota

Big Bend National Park – State(s)/Territory: Texas

Biscayne National Park – State(s)/Territory: Florida

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park – State(s)/Territory: Colorado

Bryce Canyon National Park – State(s)/Territory: Utah

Canyonlands National Park – State(s)/Territory: Utah

Capitol Reef National Park – State(s)/Territory: Utah

Carlsbad Caverns National Park – State(s)/Territory: New Mexico

Channel Islands National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Congaree National Park – State(s)/Territory: South Carolina

Crater Lake National Park – State(s)/Territory: Oregon

Cuyahoga Valley National Park – State(s)/Territory: Ohio

Death Valley National Park – State(s)/Territory: California, Nevada

Denali National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Dry Tortugas National Park – State(s)/Territory: Florida

Everglades National Park – State(s)/Territory: Florida

Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Gateway Arch National Park – State(s)/Territory: Missouri

Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Glacier National Park – State(s)/Territory: Montana

Grand Canyon National Park – State(s)/Territory: Arizona

Grand Teton National Park – State(s)/Territory: Wyoming

Great Basin National Park – State(s)/Territory: Nevada

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Colorado

Great Smoky Mountains National Park – State(s)/Territory: Tennessee, North Carolina

Guadalupe Mountains National Park – State(s)/Territory: Texas

Haleakalā National Park – State(s)/Territory: Hawaii

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park – State(s)/Territory: Hawaii

Hot Springs National Park – State(s)/Territory: Arkansas

Olympic National Park – State(s)/Territory: Washington

Petrified Forest National Park – State(s)/Territory: Arizona

Pinnacles National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Redwood National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Rocky Mountain National Park – State(s)/Territory: Colorado

Saguaro National Park – State(s)/Territory: Arizona

Sequoia National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Shenandoah National Park – State(s)/Territory: Virginia

Theodore Roosevelt National Park – State(s)/Territory: North Dakota

Virgin Islands National Park – State(s)/Territory: United States Virgin Islands

Voyageurs National Park – State(s)/Territory: Minnesota

White Sands National Park – State(s)/Territory: New Mexico

Wind Cave National Park – State(s)/Territory: South Dakota

Wrangell – St. Elias National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Indiana Dunes National Park – State(s)/Territory: Indiana

Isle Royale National Park – State(s)/Territory: Michigan

Joshua Tree National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Katmai National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Kenai Fjords National Park – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Kings Canyon National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Kobuk Valley National Park – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Lake Clark National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: Alaska

Lassen Volcanic National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Mammoth Cave National Park – State(s)/Territory: Kentucky

Mesa Verde National Park – State(s)/Territory: Colorado

Mount Rainier National Park – State(s)/Territory: Washington

New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – State(s)/Territory: West Virginia

North Cascades National Park – State(s)/Territory: Washington

Yellowstone National Park – State(s)/Territory: Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

Yosemite National Park – State(s)/Territory: California

Zion National Park – State(s)/Territory: Utah