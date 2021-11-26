Enjoy Christmas in Style at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum’s annual holiday celebration has officially begun!

“Holiday at the Arboretum” features stunning Christmas and winter displays and offers a wide range of activities and attractions to keep visitors of all ages entertained for hours.

At the center of the Dallas Arboretum’s annual Christmas celebration is a fabulous 50-foot musical tree, which plays everyone’s favorite holiday songs and features 42,000 brilliant lights. While visitors stroll through the arboretum, they will also be treated to 12 25-foot gazebos, each decorated to represent one of the 12 days of Christmas.



The arboretum’s Christmas Village is a great place to go to visit Santa Claus, take in regular holiday shows from talented performers (including a mix of professional performers, students from local schools, and members of local churches and community groups), and enjoy delicious food and drinks.

For those looking for more hands-on arboretum activities, cooking demos, cooking classes, and seasonal tastings are hosted regularly throughout November and December. There are lots of craft and horticultural classes available too.

For decades, the Dallas Arboretum has been featured on lists of the top arboretums in the world. Since it was founded in 1974, the 66-acre arboretum has offered a variety of popular events and educational programs to the public. It has also been the site of ground-breaking horticultural research and features a robust life science laboratory.

The arboretum’s holiday celebration (running through December 31) is sponsored by a variety of businesses, including Reliant, Amazon, United Healthcare, and Southwest Data Systems.

Those who want to attend can purchase tickets in advance online through the arboretum’s website. Ticket prices include access to all holiday events and attractions.

Members of the arboretum receive discounted prices, and daytime discounted rates are also available for large groups (15 or more people).