Step Back in Time at Namibia’s Zannier Hotels Sonop

Do you have a passion for history, nature, and adventure? If so, Zannier Hotels Sonop, located in the southwest corner of Namibia, checks all of these boxes and then some.

Zannier Hotels Sonop, one of many hotels in the Zannier chain, combines a luxury wellness retreat with old-world adventure. When you arrive at the hotel, which is built on 13,800 acres of Namibian desert and modeled after the British colonial style of the 1920s, you’ll feel that you’ve been transported back in time.

Zannier Hotels Sonop features ten tented suites, all constructed on top of a series of sturdy and stunning granite boulders. Visitors can choose from one-bedroom or two-bedroom tents, all of which feature private terraces and separate lounges for relaxing and watching the sunrise or sunset.

During your stay at Zannier Hotels Sonop, you’ll have a chance to participate in a wide range of excursions.

Whether you’re passionate about hiking, electric bike riding, or horseback riding, there’s plenty to keep you and your travel companions entertained while you’re here. For those who feel a little more adventurous, you can also take hot air balloon safaris and private sunrise and sunset safaris.

Zannier Hotels Sonop also offers many wellness activities for travelers who prefer to relax and unwind while on vacation. From its open-air infinity pool to daily yoga classes, there are lots of decompression options for visitors to choose from.

All guests at Zannier Hotels Sonop get to enjoy delicious, gourmet food, along with hand-crafted cocktails that top off the dining experience and make each meal an event worth remembering.

Those who want to book a stay at Zannier Hotels Sonop can do so through the hotel chain’s website. For soon-to-be travelers who want a more in-depth look at their next destination, the following video also provides excellent views of the hotel and its surroundings.