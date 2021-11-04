5 Stunning Ice Hotels to Give You Chills This Winter

This winter is the perfect time to take a vacation unlike any other. A trip to an ice hotel is a fun experience for travelers of all ages.

For those who want to take a trip to an ice hotel but aren’t sure which one to visit, listed below are 5 of the most impressive destinations in North America and Europe.

1. Hôtel de Glace, Canada

The Hôtel de Glace is the only ice hotel in North America that opens every winter. From January to March, travelers come from across the globe to experience this hotel made entirely of snow and ice.

The Hôtel de Glace offers a variety of stunning sites, including the Grand Hall and chapel, as well as a gorgeous series of rooms and suites. There’s also an ice slide and an ice bar, which features delicious cocktails served in glasses made of ice.

2. Snowhotel Kirkenes, Norway

Snowhotel Kirkenes in Norway is made of snow and ice and is proudly open 365 days per year.

Touted as a real-life winter wonderland, this gorgeous ice hotel is suitable for solo travelers, couples, and families. It features a variety of fun activities and attractions for all seasons, including reindeer, husky, and puppy farms, plus breakfast and dinner are included for all travelers.

3. Icehotel, Sweden

Icehotel in Sweden has been a national landmark since 1989. Hand-sculpted out of massive ice blocks for more than 30 years, this hotel has served as a must-visit for Swedes and travelers from all over the world.

Every winter, a new rendition of the main hotel is built and then left to melt in the spring. Icehotel also offers a year-round lodging option known as Icehotel 365. This is the first permanent ice and snow hotel ever to be built, and it’s a fun and fascinating travel destination regardless of the season.

4. Kemi SnowCastle Resort, Finland

Kemi SnowCastle Resort in Finland is open year-round, and the Kemi SnowCastle (with snow hotel) has been freshly built every winter since 1996. The resort is also home to the SnowExperience365, which is a year-round ice restaurant that lets travelers experience a visit to an ice structure during any season.

SnowCastle Resort offers a variety of activities for travelers throughout the year, including access to a gorgeous wellness spa and Icebreaker Cruises, so there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

5. Hotel of Ice, Romania

Since 2005, Hotel of Ice has been a staple travel destination for Romanian tourists. It sits at the top of the Făgăraș mountains at an altitude of over 2,000 meters and provides visitors with a chance to witness the greatest amount of snow cover for the longest period of the year.

Hotel of Ice in Romania also features an ice church and a Winterpark that is full of fun and exciting activities, from snowmobile riding and snow rafting to ice climbing and heliskiing.