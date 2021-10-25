Original SCREAM House Available on Airbnb For Halloween

Halloween is fast approaching, and scary movie buffs are rushing to squeeze in a viewing of all their favorites before the spooky season ends. If you’re looking to take your Halloween activities to the next level, why not book a stay at the original house from the classic horror movie SCREAM, which is now available as an Airbnb?

This year, David Arquette, who starred in the movie as Sheriff Dewey Riley, will be hosting three one-night stays for up to four people at the iconic house on October 27, 29, and 31. These stays are available for just $5 per night in honor of the new SCREAM movie (which will be released in 2022).

In an article published on the Airbnb news site, Arquette as Riley states that protecting the town of Woodsboro (the setting of the horrific murders in the film) is his “life’s duty.” He goes on to explain that as host of this exciting experience, he will keep a “watchful eye” on the Airbnb guests and ensure no one falls victim to an “unexpected plot twist.”

Those who are lucky enough to stay at the Northern California estate with Arquette will get to enjoy a variety of fun activities and experiences, including the following:

● A virtual greeting from Arquette as Dewey at check-in

● A chance to explore the SCREAM house from top to bottom

● A movie marathon of all four SCREAM films

● A dedicated phone line to get in touch with Ghostface, the villain from the films

● A plethora of 90s-themed snacks, including Jiffy Pop and ice cream with Reddi-whip

Attendees will also have a chance to take home some exciting SCREAM memorabilia, such as a DVD bundle of the four films and some swag from Woodsboro High.