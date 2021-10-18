Library in Big Sur Forest Honors Famed Writer Henry Miller

Take a walk through the forest in Big Sur, California, and you’ll see a lot more than trees and wildlife. Apart from a handful of campgrounds and restaurants, you’ll also get a chance to explore the Henry Miller Memorial Library.

The library was named for and created to honor the American artist and writer Henry Miller, whose works were once banned in Britain and the United States.

Miller resided in Big Sur (in the very same house that now serves as the library) from 1944 to 1962. During his stay, he described the town as a place where “nothing happens.”

Big Sur may have once been a pretty sleepy locale (and it’s still rather quiet today, particularly during the winter months). However, this small town is much more popular today than it once was, especially for travelers who like to step off the beaten path and explore less-populated areas.

Booklovers, in particular, can entertain themselves for hours as they explore the Henry Miller Memorial Library and enjoy a cup of coffee while perusing some of Miller’s great works. They can also check out his watercolor paintings, as well as other works created by local artists.

Big Sur provides plenty of other options to keep visitors busy, especially during peak travel season (from May to October).

During this period, those who want to explore the library can also entertain themselves with a variety of other activities, such as the Big Sur International Short Film Screening Series, an outdoor film festival that runs on Thursday nights from June to August. Many concerts take place outside the Henry Miller Library, too, and famous artists like the Pixies and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have played at this intimate venue.

The Henry Miller Library hosts a variety of other events throughout the year. Those who are thinking about paying a visit can check out the Events page to help them plan their trip.