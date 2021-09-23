Deep Dive Dubai: The Deepest Diving Pool in the World

Dubai is one of the most famous cities in the United Arab Emirates, partly because it’s home to some of the world’s biggest show-stopping attractions. Not only does Dubai house the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, but it now also contains the world’s deepest diving pool, at a depth of 169.9 feet (or 60.02 meters): Deep Dive Dubai.



Deep Dive Dubai is a massive swimming pool specifically designed for diving enthusiasts (and those who want to learn to dive). It’s filled with 3.6 million gallons (or 14 million liters, the equivalent of 6 Olympic swimming pools) of water and, to further up the ante, features a “sunken city” for divers to take in.



In an interview with My Modern Met, Jarrod Jablonski (the director of Deep Dive Dubai) explained that the goal of the attraction is to offer a “truly unique” experience with “outstanding service” for everyone who visits.

Jablonski, who holds a world record in cave diving, also explained that the Deep Dive Dubai team has a strong commitment to safety and provides opportunities for beginners to learn the ins and outs of deep water diving so they can explore with confidence.

Deep Dive Dubai is more than just a place for scuba divers and freedivers to play. It also serves as an underwater film studio with a media editing room and video wall, as well as 56 underwater cameras and 164 different lights to establish and capture a variety of moods.



Before tourists and diving enthusiasts even enter the building and take their first dive, they’ll already be impressed by Deep Dive Dubai’s exterior, which is modeled after a giant oyster. This design is a reference to the history of pearl-diving in the UAE.

Those who want to check out Deep Dive Dubai for themselves can do so now. The public can book experiences in freediving, scuba diving, and snorkeling today by visiting the company’s website here.