Introducing Musan, the Mediterranean’s First Underwater Museum

Jason deCaires Taylor was already a well-known British sculptor famous for his underwater exhibits. Now, though, he’s pushing the envelope even further by introducing the Mediterranean’s first underwater museum, known as the Museum of Underwater Sculpture Ayia Napa (MUSAN).

MUSAN is an underwater forest, the likes of which have never been seen before. It consists of more than 93 pieces of art, all created to mimic elements of nature, from stunning trees to playing children and whimsical woodland creatures.

MUSAN is located about 200 meters from the coast of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. Not only does this underwater forest provide a fun and fascinating diving experience for tourists, but it also serves as a safe and supportive habitat for sea creatures.

All of the sculptures that make up this underwater museum are made from pH-neutral materials. They will not have a negative impact on the surrounding environment, and they can even serve as homes for marine life, including many of the creatures that have been depleted over the last several years.

Over time, as sea creatures become acclimated to the area, the exhibits will become more intriguing and worth visiting. According to a description of the museum on Taylor’s website, the project will never be complete but instead will be an example of an ever-changing seascape.



In an interview with My Modern Met, Marina Argyrou, who serves as the director of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, said that Taylor’s underwater museum will serve as a “haven” for a variety of sea creatures. Argyrou described MUSAN as a “living visual and ecological experience” that will bring people closer to the sea and support the Mediterranean’s marine ecosystem.



Those who want to learn more about Jason deCaires Taylor can visit his website here or check out MUSAN’s website for more information on the exhibit.