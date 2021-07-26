Nomad’s Pad ‘Glampground’ to Open Soon in Arizona

Think staying in a glass house means no privacy? Think again.

Nomad’s Pad campground has plans to introduce a series of 10 incredible glass pyramids on the south rim of the Grand Canyon. Each 400 square foot pyramid will be complete with Smart Glass Technology for privacy and unparalleled 360-degree views. They will provide Grand Canyon visitors with a new way to experience nature.

Nomad’s Pad has met and exceeded its fundraising goal on Indie Gogo (they were fully funded in 15 minutes), and the company’s co-founders, Jenny and Victor Pegeanu expect that the pyramids will be open to visitors by October of this year.

Each pyramid will be available for 1-3 nights of glamping, and those who backed the campaign will get priority booking.

It’s not just the unique shape that makes these pyramids a fun and fascinating place to stay. They also offer stunning, unobstructed views thanks to their glass walls, which can be turned opaque with just one touch of a button when visitors want privacy.

Each air-conditioned pyramid provides maximum comfort with a queen-sized bed and luxury linens. Every pyramid has a detached bathroom and shower complete with eco-friendly toiletries.

Complimentary tea and coffee are available, too, plus comfortable outdoor amenities like private hot tubs, propane fire pits, hammocks, and private patios.

Guests who stay in the Nomad’s Pad glass pyramids will be treated to delicious farm-to-table meals from a food truck, as well as beer, wine, and cocktails. There will be lots of opportunities to hike, take jeep tours, boat trips, and airplane tours as well.

Those who want to check out more pictures of the pyramids can do so through YouTube video below. If any travelers want to go ahead and plan their trips, booking and backing opportunities are still available through the Indie Gogo page.