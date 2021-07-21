Looking For a Thrill? Stay At the ‘Cliff Dweller’ Airbnb

Do you want your trip to Kentucky to be extra-memorable? If so, skip the traditional hotel or motel and book a stay at the Cliff Dweller Airbnb rental.

The Cliff Dweller is a unique home that, as the name suggests, is suspended from a cliff. It hangs over Kentucky’s Red River Gorge and provides travelers with a fun (albeit a little frightening) vacation destination.

To access the Cliff Dweller, vacationers must hike up several hundred stairs (fortunately, there are lots of landings along the way to take breaks). From here, after a bit of exercise, visitors are rewarded with a breathtaking view of the gorge and an opportunity to relax in the Airbnb.

The Cliff Dweller house is comfortable and modern, with a queen-sized bed in the bedroom and another in the common area, making it a great travel destination for parties of 1-4 people. It’s also air-conditioned, which is great news for those who are worried about surviving the summer heat and humidity.

In addition to cozy beds, the Airbnb offers a bathroom with a standing shower, a kitchen with a refrigerator and hotplate, and a small seating area for meals.

The only potential downside to a stay at the Cliff Dweller (besides it not being an ideal destination for those who are afraid of heights) is that Wi-Fi is not included. Those who don’t want to have a totally unplugged trip should bring a personal hotspot to get around this issue.

For those who are ready to book their stay, rates start at $314 (long-term stays are allowed, too).

As for those who want to see what the Cliff Dweller (as well as the journey to the house) is like before they commit to a visit, the following video provides a sneak preview of what travelers can expect.