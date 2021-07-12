Book Your Stay at ‘Arcana’ Mirror Cabins in Ontario

It is easy to assume that the cabin design is all about aesthetics and providing guests with a fun travel experience. The buildings do look very cool and will make a great vacation destination. However, they were also designed with the environment in mind.

The Arcana cabins were designed by Leckie Studio and Aruliden . Their mirrored exteriors cause them to blend in perfectly to the surrounding forest, which creates a unique, camouflaged appearance. The cabins also provide visitors with unobstructed views of the forest.

The world is reopening, and that means many people are planning their next big getaway . If you are interested in traveling to Ontario, Canada, consider booking a visit to the soon-to-be-built, one-of-a-kind “Arcana” mirrored cabins.

In an interview with My Modern Met, the designers explained that their brand is all about respecting nature’s “power and beauty.” Because of this, they worked hard to create a structure that would not present a hazard to the creatures that reside in the forest.

One way they did this was by making the surfaces of the cabins imperfect so that they distort the reflection slightly. This ensures that birds do not accidentally crash into the walls while they are flying.

The cabins are relatively small (275 square feet). They provide plenty of privacy and a sense of luxury, though. Each one features a modern bedroom with lots of natural light, a private bathroom with a rainfall shower, a private deck, and its own kitchen.

Guests who want to venture out of their relaxing cabins can enjoy plenty of activities, including a relaxing sit in the on-site sauna. There are plenty of hiking trails and opportunities for forest bathing, too.

Construction on the cabins is set to start later this year. When they are completed (likely in 2022), they will be available for short-term rentals. Those who want to learn more or book their stay can do so through the Arcana website.