Daniel Popper Debuts Largest Exhibit to Date at Morton Arboretum

World-famous visual artist Daniel Popper, who is known for his massive sculptures and public art installations, has recently debuted a new exhibit (which is also his largest one to date), titled Human+Nature, at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois.

Human+Nature features five sculptures, ranging from 15-26 feet in height. Each sculpture depicts a unique female figure and is positioned in a different place throughout the Arboretum’s 1,700 acres. Because they’re so spread out, the hope is that guests will explore different parts of the park that they’ve never seen before.

The female figure sculptures all vary in size, pose, material, and general aesthetic. For example, the figure “Hallow,” which is located at the entrance of the Arboretum, appears to be welcoming guests into the heart of nature.

“Sentient,” in contrast, is much more modern and angular and features a more surrealist style, whereas “Heartwood” features a massive bust of a woman that has been split in half to show the tree rings inside.

In a write-up about the figures, The Morton Arboretum explains that they are meant to help guests “reimagine their relationship with trees,” which are capable of so much, including helping people connect to the natural world.

The Morton Arboretum also makes the point that, because trees take such good care of humans (they bring us clean air to breathe, shade to cool us down, beauty to behold, etc.), it’s up to humans to take good care of them and support the environment in return.



Those who pay for timed-entry admission to the Arboretum will have access to the Human+Nature exhibition. It’s scheduled to run for at least one year.

Those who want to view the exhibition (and the rest of the Arboretum) can buy tickets here. Popper’s work, including photos of the sculptures, can be viewed on his Instagram account, too.