Giola Lagoon: A Must-Visit on Thassos Island in Greece

For those who are planning a Greek vacation and want to make some incredible memories, a trip to Giola Lagoon is a must.

Giola Lagoon is located on the southern portion of the Greek Island Thassos (or Thasos). It’s a stunning natural pool that is carved directly into the rock.

According to ancient Greek lore, Giola (also known as “Tear of Aphrodite“) was created by Zeus as a place for his daughter, Aphrodite, to swim.



The entire island of Thassos is also a popular setting in Greek mythology. It’s known as the island of Sirens, mermaid-like creatures with voices that captivated the men who sailed past them.

Giola Lagoon is relatively small, only about 65 feet long and 49 feet wide. Those who want to visit the lagoon should keep in mind that it’s a swimming destination but not exactly a great place for sunbathing. There are no sandy beaches, and the entire pool is surrounded by rocks.

Because of these factors, most tour guides recommend visiting in the evening or morning, before the sun gets too harsh. Visiting earlier or later in the day will help travelers to avoid large crowds, too. The lagoon is open 24 hours per day, and there’s no entrance fee required, so people can come and go as they please.

While waiting for space to open up in the lagoon, visitors can pop by the nearby tavern, a mere 3 minutes from Giola, to grab a bite to eat. This tavern is also an ideal place to change clothes or use the restroom since there are no changing rooms or bathrooms at the lagoon itself.