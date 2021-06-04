Journey to the Past In This WWII Train Car Airbnb

Are you looking to have a one-of-a-kind travel experience this summer? If so, consider taking a trip to Maryville, Tennessee (located about half an hour away from Knoxville), where you can stay in a WWII train car that’s been converted to an Airbnb.

Known as “Platform1346,” this fun and fascinating Airbnb is a renovated kitchen car from a WWII troop train.

At first glance, it might look a bit worn and rustic on the outside (what do you expect from something that dates back over 80 years). However, the inside of this car is charming and modern, with an open floor plan, plank wood floors, and a gorgeous kitchen.

The Airbnb also features an outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and gazebo, so you’ll have a great place to lounge outside during your stay.

To further sweeten the deal, there’s a good chance you’ll be greeted by six adorable dogs, all owned by host Dean Smith, when you arrive at the property. Between this and the unique accommodations, how could you not have a great vacation?

The converted train car Airbnb has gained a lot of notoriety since it first became available as a vacation spot. It’s been featured in a variety of news outlets, including House Beautiful and the Today Show on NBC.

In an interview about his Airbnb, Smith explained that he and his wife, Adrienne, became owners of the train car when they purchased a home in 2016 from a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who was passionate about history.

The former owner intended to turn the train car into a bed and breakfast but never got around to it. Naturally, the Smiths took it upon themselves to finish the job.

This Airbnb can accommodate up to four guests and is available for $165 per night. Those who want to experience it for themselves can click here to make a reservation.