ReefLine: Miami’s First Underwater Sculpture Park

Miami is well-known for its eclectic art scene. It will soon reach a new level of recognition, though, with the installation of ReefLine, Miami Beach’s first underwater public sculpture park and artificial reef.

ReefLine is a new project taken on by the architecture firm OMA. It will stretch for 7 miles and will include installations from several artists.

This sculpture park is more than a tourist attraction. It’s also been described as a “resilience project.” It will be designed to offset some of the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and damage to coral reefs.

ReefLine was commissioned by Ximena Caminos, an entrepreneur and the chair of BlueLab Preservation Society. The designers are collaborating with a team of marine biologists, researchers, and coastal engineers. These experts will ensure that all materials used are beneficial and not harmful to the ocean’s existing wildlife.

In a statement on the project’s website, Caminos is quoted as describing the series as “artist-designed and scientist-informed.” She also explained that it will “pay dividends” for decades to come and will attract both tourists and art lovers who are “ecologically-minded.”

Lead designer and OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu also explained in an interview that ReefLine is unique because it simultaneously brings attention to the effects of climate change in Miami, helps to mitigate the dangers it causes and enriches the city’s already thriving art scene.

The first phase of the project is expected to be ready in December 2021. “Phase I” will include reef sculptures and a snorkeling path. A protective barrier will also separate visitors from boats that are traveling through the area.

Those who want to contribute to ReefLine can review the open call criteria here. The project creators are also accepting donations from those who support the mission of ReefLine and want to make sure it’s completed on time.