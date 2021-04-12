The 11 Best Beaches in Puerto Rico

When it comes to beach vacations, few destinations compare to Puerto Rico. The island is full of incredible beaches that will make your trip one to remember. Not sure which beaches to visit?



Here are 11 of the best options to add to your itinerary, depending on where in Puerto Rico you’re staying:

Cabo Rojo (West)

1. Playa Buyé

If you’re looking to enjoy delicious food and drinks without leaving the beach, Playa Buyé is the place to go. It’s home to a restaurant and a full bar. Street parking is free and easy to find (as long as you arrive early), too.

2. Boquerón

Boquerón is more of a touristy beach than some of the other ones on the island of Puerto Rico, and it can get busy during the weekend. It’s still a great place to check out, especially if you want to soak up the sun in a spot with lots of restaurants and bars.

3. Playa Sucia

Playa Sucia can be tricky to get to. However, this makes it less crowded than some other beaches on the island. It’s a gorgeous, crescent-shaped beach that is definitely worth the trip.

4. La Parguera

Beaches aren’t just for day trips! For a fun nighttime visit, La Parguera, home to the stunning bioluminescent bay, is a great place to check out when the sun goes down.

Loquillo (East)

5. Playa Azul

Located to the east of Balneario Monseratte, another popular Loquillo beach is Playa Azul. This beach features a long stretch of sand and picture-perfect palm trees. Playa Azul is a great place to go for one-of-a-kind beach photos.

6. Seven Seas

Seven Seas beach is an excellent beach for kayaking and other beach adventures. There’s also a tiny, tucked-away beach on the other side for those who’d like a little more privacy.

7. Flamenco Beach, Culebra

If you want to check out a postcard-ready beach, add Flamenco Beach on Culebra Island to your list. This public beach features shallow waters, white sand, and dedicated sites for swimming and diving.

San Juan (North)

8. La Posita, Piñones

For a casual day at the beach, head to La Posita. Bring a beach chair or towel and get ready to kick back, relax, and sunbathe. There are plenty of food and drink options to sustain you during your visit, too.

9. La Poza de las Mujeres, Manatí

La Poza de las Mujeres is part of the Hacienda la Esperanza nature reserve in Manatí. It’s tucked away and requires you to travel along a slightly swampy path to access it. Once you arrive, you’ll find super-soft sand, crystal-clear waters, and a gorgeous rock formation that prevents the ocean’s waves from crashing.

10. La Poza del Obispo, Arecibo

If you want to swim in waters so clear that you can see the fish swimming around you, Poza del Obispo is the place to go. It features clear, calm waters and is a great place for snorkeling.

11. Crash Boat, Aguadilla

Crash Boat Beach is one of the most popular beaches on the west coast of Puerto Rico. It’s especially good for beginner snorkelers, as well as swimmers and surfers.