Ikal Hotel: Your Private Jungle in Tulum

Located in Tulum’s National Park, the Ikal Tulum Hotel presents a stunning backdrop for your next Mexican vacation.

Described as a “private jungle” and “Mayan Sanctuary,” the Ikal Tulum Hotel is surrounded by pristine turquoise waters, verdant nature scenes, and clear blue skies. The hotel offers a variety of fun and educational experiences, plus unparalleled accommodations for all who visit. Once you check in, you’ll never want to leave.

When it comes to accommodations, Ikal Tulum Hotel provides a range of cabanas that offer luxury, privacy, and a one-of-a-kind vacation experience. With relaxing features like private plunge pools, outdoor showers, hammocks, and private outdoor spaces with jungle views, it’s easy to feel as though you’re in your own secluded oasis.

Ikal Tulum Hotel is clearly an amazing place to go and relax. However, there are plenty of activity options to keep you busy, too, including a series of wellness packages. Visitors can enjoy yoga classes, holistic breathing and meditation classes, astral traveling, capoeira, and even ancestral dance classes.

Regular lectures and prayer ceremonies take place at the hotel, too. These donation-based events are a great way to learn more about ancient cultures and deepen your understanding of the practices available to you during your stay.

Kids are welcome at Ikal Tulum Hotel as well, and the hotel offers music and chorus lessons to keep them busy. There are also family jam sessions that allow everyone to get together and make music as one.

We can’t forget about the hotel’s food, either.

Maia Restaurant is open daily from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. The restaurant only uses fresh, organic, and local ingredients and places an emphasis on corn recipes prepared using ancestral techniques. The menu is simple but delicious and filled with options that the whole family will enjoy.

Those who want to book a stay at Ikal Tulum Hotel can do so by clicking here.