SKYGLOW Offers a Deep Dive Into Light Pollution Threat

Research shows that over 80 percent of the global population lives under skies clouded by light pollution. SKYGLOW aims to shed light (no pun intended) on this problem and explore the biological impact it has on all living things.



SKYGLOW is a unique, ongoing combination project. It includes a series of timelapse videos as well as a book on astrophotography.



Created by cinematographer Harun Mehmedinović (who also worked as a co-producer on Ice on Fire) and filmmaker/screenwriter Gavin Heffernan (best known for his concert work with artists like The Rolling Stones), SKYGLOW examines the impact of light pollution on the environment, not just when it comes to our nighttime views, but also to our planet’s fragile ecosystem as a whole.



It’s no secret that stars have become harder to see over the years. However, the effect of the stars’ seeming absence in our lives is still largely unknown. Mehmedinović and Heffernan are working to change that, though.



SKYGLOW is currently being crowdfunded and has over 850 backers. The project spans over 150,000 miles of land and includes more than 3,000,000 pictures. It explores North America’s remaining night skies that have not yet been tainted by light pollution, as well as the threat posed by this pollution.

SKYGLOW also explores the history of stargazing and the increases in outdoor lighting, which have led to a rise in an eerie phenomenon known as “skyglow.” The project’s creators delve into the Dark Sky Movement, too, which aims to reclaim nighttime skies and minimize light pollution throughout the world.

So far, SKYGLOW has received a lot of positive attention. Everyone from The Rolling Stones and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd to National Geographic and the National Park Service has taken an interest, and new fans are popping up every day.



Those who want to learn more about SKYGLOW can click here to read an overview of the project.