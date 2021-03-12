Enjoy a Taste of Outer Space in the Area 55 Futuro House

Trips to outer space might not be an option for vacationers (yet). However, explorers can still break the mold and do something new by booking a stay at Area 55 (one of just 85 known “Futuro Houses” in the world) located in Joshua Tree, California.

This 13-foot tall flying saucer-shaped building is the perfect place to go for a one-of-a-kind vacation. For now, it’s the closest you’re going to get to experience a space stay, even though its original purpose was never to remind people of trips to other planets and galaxies.

The first Futuro House was designed by Matti Suuronen, a Finnish architect. The project was completed in 1968, a year before Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

According to Suuronen, the Futuro House was meant to be a “portable ski chalet” that could easily be plopped down on a snowy hill. It even features a rounded roof so that snow could slide right off.

The Futuro Houses didn’t take off exactly as Suuronen planned. Thanks to the oil crisis of 1973, the cost of materials rose too high, and fewer than 100 were made.

This is bad news for Suuronen, of course. However, it’s also good news for tourists looking for a unique vacation experience.

Of all the 19 Futuro houses remaining in the U.S., the Area 55 house is perhaps the most famous. Hugh Hefner deemed it one of his favorite spots, and it even inspired a Playboy spread.

The Area 55 Futuro House is currently available to guests as an Airbnb. It can hold up to four guests and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. At a mere $225 per night, it’s a fairly inexpensive option for those who want to venture off the beaten path and stay somewhere new.

Those who are interested in staying at Area 55 can click here to book their next vacation.