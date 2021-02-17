Explore the Stunning Turquoise Hot Springs of Pamukkale

Few travel destinations compare to the stunning turquoise thermal pools found in Pamukkale, Turkey.

“Pamukkale” translates to “cotton castle” in English. This tiny southwest Turkey town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to 17 exquisite water terraces.

For thousands of years now, Pamukkale has been a world-famous travel destination. People have come from all over to bathe in the pristine hot springs, the temperatures of which can range from approximately 95 degrees Fahrenheit (or 35 degrees Celsius) to up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit (or 100 degrees Celsius).

Not only have these hot springs offered healing properties and relaxation for centuries, but the scenery in which they’re set is truly a sight to behold. The contrast between the turquoise water and the unique, white limestone (known as travertine) is incredible, and visitors can’t help but ooh and aah as soon as they arrive.

Currently, the turquoise pools are off-limits to tourists who are interested in swimming or soaking. However, there is a special pool installed farther away from the cliffs for those who still want to take a dip while in Pamukkale.

At first, it might seem like a disappointment that the hot springs aren’t accessible. However, the view is so impressive, most guests don’t even care that a soak isn’t an option.

Many travelers have even applauded the decision to block off the springs.

In an interview with My Modern Met, for example, world traveler Michael Turtle described the site as a “truly remarkable natural phenomenon.” He also opined that it would be “a pity” for humans to interfere with it and cause damage for future generations.

Those who want to plan a trip to Pamukkale in the future can click here to learn more about the thermal pools, as well as other fun things to do in the area.