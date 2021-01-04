Rise Above in Norway’s ‘Floating’ Woodnest Cabins

Tucked away in a Norwegian forest, the incredible Woodnest cabins take the term “treehouse” to a new level. These tiny, self-supported cabins are the ultimate private getaway.

The two Woodnest cabins are located deep in the forest of Odda, Norway. Each cabin sits in a single tree and is attached to the trunk with a steel collar about 15-20 feet off the ground.

This unique, minimally invasive construction method (designed by Helen & Hard Architects at the request of Sally and Kjartan Aano) leaves the forest floor untouched. Not only does this show respect for the environment, but it also creates the illusion of a tiny floating house.

When asked about the project, Helen & Hard Architects said that their goal was to create a finished product that “truly embodies what it means to dwell in nature.”

To further protect the forest, these cabins also are not accessible by car. Visitors must park and take a steep hike to get to their dwellings.

Each cabin can house four people. They’re 160 square-feet, and every bit of space expertly utilized.

The cabins feature a small bathroom and bedroom on either side of the entrance (one with a double bed and one with two single beds). The remaining space serves as a kitchen and living room. The whole cabin has large glass windows that make it easy for guests to look out and take in a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains.



All of the products used in the cabins and available to the guests are locally sourced. The folks at Woodnest truly care for the environment, and they aim to use non-toxic, sustainable products as much as they can.

Rental prices for the cabins start at 2800 Norwegian Krone ($316 USD). Those who want to experience the magic for themselves can reserve a cabin through the Woodnest website.