Experience the Beauty of Banff National Park in Alberta, CA

Do you want to enjoy Canadian history and explore the great outdoors? If so, Banff National Park, Canada’s first national park, is the perfect place to visit.

The park was born in 1883 when three railway workers discovered a natural hot spring in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Banff National Park started as a 26 square kilometer hot spring reserve. Since then, it’s grown to a 6,641 square kilometer park that millions of people visit each year.

The drive to Banff National Park (located about 1.5 hours away from Calgary in Alberta, Canada) is worth it for the scenery alone. When you arrive, you’ll witness snow-capped mountains, gorgeous glaciers, turquoise lakes, and winter views that you won’t see anywhere else in the world.

The fun doesn’t end there, though. When you arrive, you’ll also have your pick of a wide range of outdoor activities.

Banff’s winter activities include everything from skiing, hiking, and snowshoeing to snowmobile tours, dogsled tours, and even helicopter flights and heliskiing. Outside of the park, visitors can also take a walk or horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Banff to shop and sightsee.

Most people think of Banff as the ultimate place for outdoor adventures. Those who prefer to stay in and stay warm can also have a great visit, though.

Banff is home to a variety of hotels, inns, and resorts at a wide range of prices. No matter your budget, there’s an option for you. Many of these destinations offer spa packages, delicious restaurants, and a cozy place to snuggle up by the fire.

Banff National Park is open all year-round, and admission is free for youth 17 and under. For adults, daily admission is $10 per person ($8.40 per day for seniors). Families and groups can also visit for a flat fee of $20 per day.

Those who are interested in visiting can purchase park passes here.