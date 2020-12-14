Sleigh Ride Dinner Now Served at 4 Eagle Ranch

Are you ready for the ultimate outdoor winter adventure? 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott, Colorado, has everything you need.

4 Eagle Ranch is located in the Eagle River Basin (about 25 miles northwest of Vail). It’s owned by the 4 Eagle Foundation, a 501(C)3 corporation dedicated to developing and supporting leaders using the principles modeled by Jesus of Nazareth.

When you visit 4 Eagle Ranch, you’ll be surrounded by crisp mountain air and stunning starlit skies. The ranch offers a wide range of activities. There’s an option for everyone, whether you want to relax and unwind or get out and experience a winter wonderland firsthand.

During the winter, one of the most popular activities at 4 Eagle Ranch is its famous sleigh ride dinners.

When you first arrive at the ranch, you can treat yourself to a warm drink and bowl of hot, delicious chili. Then, you and your loved ones can snuggle up under some cozy blankets and take an unforgettable horse drawn sleigh ride through the Eagle River Basin.

After your sleigh ride, you’ll get to enjoy an authentic ranch dinner, which includes delicious items like espresso-rubbed roasted chicken, New Mexico red chile macaroni and cheese, and freshly baked rolls with butter. For dessert, you can also enjoy a variety of sweets, as well as s’mores by an outdoor campfire.

The sleigh ride dinner dress code is casual. Be sure to bundle up, however. It will definitely be chilly, even with the blankets in the sleigh!

Starting on December 18, 2020, sleigh ride dinners will be available daily at three different times: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Tickets are $90 for adults and $55 for children aged 4-12. Children 3 and under can ride and attend for free.

It’s easy to make online reservations here.