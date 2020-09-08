Explore Seattle’s Lake Union in a Hot Tub Boat

If you’re looking for things to do in Seattle during COVID-19, whether you’re a Seattle resident or planning a trip there, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy exploring the 580-acre Lake Union area from the comfort of your own hot tub boat.

For only $350 for two hours, you and up to five friends can relax in style as you take in Seattle’s famous skyline from the water. You don’t even need to know how to drive a boat, as these luxury electric jacuzzi boats are steered with a simple joystick. The onboard diesel engine keeps the water at a comfortable 104-degree Fahrenheit (40-degree Celsius) temperature, meaning you can cruise the blissful waters of Lake Union in comfort. And, with a maximum speed of 5mph (8kph), this truly is life in the slow lane.

Renting a hot tub boat is the perfect social distancing activity for you to enjoy with your partner or a select group of friends and family. With an in-built Bluetooth speaker and a dry box for drinks and snacks, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy your time away from the city. All you need to worry about is which swimsuit you want to wear.

Back on dry land, you’ll have access to a changing room, restroom, storage space, and showers, all of which are exclusive to hot tub boat renters. And, if you’re worried about hygiene, each of the hot tub boats is drained and sanitized after each rental, making it one of the safest ways to relax despite the current pandemic.

To find out more about the Lake Union hot tub boat experience or book your trip, you can contact a booking agent here.