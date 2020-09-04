9 Dreamy Places to Go Glamping in India

Connect with nature with a generous dollop of luxury as you delight in the best glamping experiences. Also known as luxury camping or glamorous camping, glamping is the new way of experiential travel that takes you closer to Mother Nature. Camping is now much more than just a tent stay with the introduction of glamping.

You can choose from a collection of tents, villas, cabins, lodges, tipis, and treehouses for your accommodation. It facilitates you to indulge in the comfort of a five-star hotel in the lap of nature, while stepping off the beaten path, walking away from superficial tourist activities, and embracing an immersive cultural environment.

A tasteful blend of stunning nature and contemporary luxury, lavish tent stays, plunge pools, spa sessions, and fine dining transform your visit into a remarkable retreat. Are you planning to explore the charisma of nature while savoring an opulent stay in India? Some hand-picked luxury campsites of the country are mentioned here for that exotic experience.

1. Sherbagh, Ranthambore

Standing amidst neatly manicured lawns, these 12 tents are among the premium luxury jungle safari tents of the country. Pitched in an arc, these lavish tents are modeled as per hunting hut of the maharaja of Jodhpur and give you a flavor of royal erstwhile days. Sip on refreshing cocktails at the alfresco bar. Watch the Royal Bengal Tiger in its stately form as you embark on a jungle safari in Ranthambore.

Best time to visit: October to June

2. Chhatra Sagar, Rajasthan

Set by the side of Chattra Sagar Lake on a century-old dam, these hand-stitched 13 tents exude luxury. You delight in royal grandeur and gracious hospitality offered at these white linen tents that are equipped with bathrooms that offer hot showers and Wi-Fi, among other opulent features. Here, you will not only surrender yourself to the majestic accommodation charm but also have a delicious visual treat of the surroundings.

Best time to visit: October to April

3. Paros by Amarya, Goa

Standing on Morjim Beach, this site offers cream canvas stylish tents in the erstwhile Portuguese setting. This luxury camping redefines accommodation experience at luxury tents in India that are packed with features like iPod deck, air conditioning, alfresco romantic dinner place, and Wi-Fi. The sight of the turtles on the pristine golden sands is a bonus. Set off-the-beaten-track; these lavish tents exude classic charm with their modern and antique Indian decorative items, fabrics, and wooden furniture reprocessed from old fishing boats.

Best time to visit: October to January

4. Serai, Jaisalmer

Enjoy a tent stay amidst the golden sea of sand in Serai, which covers a hundred-acre private estate. Mirror images of the regal Rajputana caravans, these 21 large canvas tents are built on a base of Jaisalmer stone. Beautiful furnishings, a relaxing area, a spacious bedroom, an attached bathroom, a covered sitting room, a private garden, and a sunken pool redefine every tent that is over a thousand square feet in size. All in all, it brings you luxury beyond imagination!

Best time to visit: November to February

5. Chamba Camp, Ladakh

The list of luxury glamping in India is incomplete without adding Ladakh to it. Ladakh is among the places in the country that are synonymous with adventure and unique experiences. To bring you the tasteful experience, there is a luxury tented site called the Chamba Camp at the base of Thiksey monastery. It is only a 10-minute drive from Leh. Oozing colonial charm, these are 14 chic tents, graced with white African linens. Equipped with four-poster beds, attached bathrooms, private sit-outs, and air-conditioning; these tents are bona fide glamping options. The site also houses a handicraft shop, a bakery, a library, and an organic garden. You can also enjoy adventure sports like trekking, croquet, rafting, archery, and Ladakhi polo.

Best time to visit: March to September



6. Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambore

How about watching the majestic Royal Bengal tiger in a picture-perfect setting while enjoying the legendary Oberoi accommodation’s luxury? At this gorgeous glamping property in Ranthambore, you will relish safari holidays with plush hotel-style comforts. The site is a cluster of 25 tents replete with king-size poster beds, bedside phone, air-conditioning, walk-in closet, Wi-Fi, DVD player, private bar, and satellite television. Spa, heated swimming pool, fitness center, multi-cuisine restaurant, and library bar are other features that make your stay at this tented accommodation a memory to cherish for a lifetime.

Best time to visit: October to June



7. SUJÁN JAWAI Luxury Camp, Pali, Rajasthan

SUJÁN JAWAI Luxury Camp treats you to the site of leopards roaming around freely and taking a nap inside temples. Get ready for this raw experience as you go glamping at the site’s canvas tents. It offers ten tents that are packed with pools and private decks that bring unrestricted views of the wilderness. Additionally, you can go cycling, hiking, birdwatching, or stroll through the village to add a hint of heritage tour of Rajasthan to your stay. Savor fresh organic food for your meals here, and don’t miss the reviving body massage in your tent.

Best time to visit: October to April



8. Treehouse Resort, Jaipur

Blending the luxury of a five-star hotel with immaculate glory of nature, the Treehouse is perched atop keekar trees. Inside your rooms, there are tree branches that are dotted with nests and impart you a treehouse stay experience in true sense. The rooms are no wonder, baptized after birds with the nests ranging from one room to 5-room tree houses, which are the largest in the world! Machan and Peacock are the restaurants that serve Indian, Chinese, and European food and pour a wide variety of liquors. A 30-minute drive from Jaipur takes you to this nature-kissed glamping site.

Best time to visit: November to February

9. Grassroots, Wayanad, Kerala

Nestled in the quiet corners of Wayanad, Grassroots beckons you for a luxurious stay. Set on a three-acre coffee, areca nut, and pepper plantation; these are five tents that overlook the area’s renowned tea plantations. Mountains around and River Kabini flowing transform the set up into a picturesque view, imparting you a feeling of staying in a tropical forest! You delight in elegantly furnished tents with wrought iron beds, leather chairs, private porch, and avant-garde amenities. Activities such as hiking, rafting, and Ayurvedic treatments can be arranged. Delicious home-cooked food using fresh, organic, and locally sourced ingredients is served.

Best time to visit: October to February

Aren’t you excited to wake up in a yurt atop a mountain, amidst wilderness, or desert expanses? Be it a forest canopy, a treehouse, an eco-lodge, or an opulent tent; there is no dearth of luxury glamping experiences in India. With these choicest options, you can stay close to nature, while extravagance adds to the glamor of camping. It is the flavor of seasons, demand of camping enthusiasts, an upgrade on leisure and relaxation, and one-of-a-kind experience! So, which is your glamping destination?

About the Author:

Rekha Bisht is a travel enthusiast who loves to visit the most popular as well as offbeat places of the world. She loves to share her travel experiences with fellow travelers. For planning memorable holidays in India or any world destination, you follow her write-ups.