Book a Tiny Cabin in the Woods With Getaway

Founded on the idea that a mindful escape is essential to a healthy human experience, Getaway remains dedicated to providing guests with secluded, tiny cabins in the heart of nature. Getaway staff believe it’s time to make room for a little self-love.

Getaway Allows Guests to Reconnect Mentally

There is no doubt that our brains and bodies exist in a delicate balance. To feel good physically, we must put in the mental work.

Escaping to the security of a Getaway cabin, nestled among the trees, is the perfect way to reset the body and recharge the mind. Whether guests choose to stay alone, with a significant other, or with a small group, they are encouraged to celebrate freedom from digital and human distractions.

There is beauty in simplicity, and at Getaway, simplicity is what they practice. We must remember that there is a world outside of our daily routines, and it’s essential to maintain a connection to it.

Tiny Houses in the Woods: 14 Convenient Locations

Getaway operates outposts located merely two hours outside of the following cities: Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Washington, DC. Booking a stay is beyond easy; potential guests can do it all online.

Once they’ve booked a cabin, Getaway staff will do the rest. Guests will receive each piece of information needed before their stay begins. All they’ll have to do is pull up to the cabin and unplug.

Book a Tiny House Today

It’s never too late to find mental clarity and internal peace. These things should be a priority in our lives, and so often, we ignore them. With “Getaway: Tiny Houses in the Woods,” you can tap into the beauty that you tend to forget exists.

To find out more and book your stay, visit www.getaway.house.