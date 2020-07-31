Gasthof Amish Village: Old World Oasis in the Hoosier Heartland

Life moves at a frenetic pace. It often feels impossible to hit pause on the obligations and distractions that come with modern life. One 92-acre village in the heart of Indiana is just the place to change all that. With its authentic Amish food, hospitality, and culture, Gasthof Amish Village is the perfect place for a weekend getaway to recharge and refresh.

Nestled in the tiny town of Montgomery, Indiana, the village is a sprawling farmland property with an 82-room inn, an outdoor pool, and a 25-acre lake. It was built in 1988 by Dr. Richard Graber of Paoli, Indiana, in an effort to preserve the Amish heritage and sense of community. The rich Midwestern landscape is the ideal backdrop for all the village has to offer its thousands of guests each year.

The Amish are known for their artisan goods, including candles, quilts, rugs, dolls, and more. The village offers two overflowing gift shops and an antique store. After guests browse the handmade goods, they can stop at the Village Bakery for pies, homemade bread, apple butter, cakes, and more.

The Amish buffet is one of the most popular attractions on the property, attracting road trippers and overnight guests alike. Teeming with traditional Amish favorites like chicken and dumplings, baked ham, roast beef, and mountains of fresh vegetables, it’s sure to satisfy the heartiest appetite.

Overnight guests can relax in one of the Inn’s comfortable rooms and then arrange a tour of the Southern Indiana Amish Community for a glimpse into a simpler way of life than many are accustomed to.

There are plenty of seasonal events in the village, from flea markets to holiday celebrations, special exhibitions, and more. The property is open to guests year-round.